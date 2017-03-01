MOVE announces first concert in 2017 fest: Sawyer Fredericks, the

In this file photo, Sawyer Fredericks performs at a gala in Saratoga Springs in September 2015. "The Voice" winner Sawyer Fredericks, sibling singer-songwriters Jocelyn and Chris Arndt and poet-folk-rocker C.K. Flach will perform April 27 at Cohoes Music Hall in the first lineup announced for the 2017 MOVE Music Festival, slated for the April 27-28 weekend.

