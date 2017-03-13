Maple weekend off to good start
Jim Deming, a partner in Brower Road Sugar House, Mayfield, boils down some maple syrup to cover peanuts Saturday as, from left, Gayle Rodriguez and Cheryl and Louis Rinaldi, all of Saratoga Springs, watch. Brower Road is one of the maple syrup producers throughout the state participating in the 22nd annual Maple Open House Weekends this weekend and next.
