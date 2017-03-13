'Iliad' adaptation impressive at Capital Rep

One man creates epic action in "An Iliad," a Homer-inspired play at Capital Repertory Theatre that uses only words and music to conjure the horrors of the Trojan war, from sweeping battles to brutal man-to-man combat, all graphically told and brought to life by actor David Barlow. A mesmerizing performance and true feat of impassioned acting, it is amplified by the work of the only other person on the stage, cellist Kathleen Bowman, a Saratoga Springs music teacher who composed the score and whose playing becomes a character in itself as it responds to and comments on the story being recounted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.