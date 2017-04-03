Good things to do for the week ahead
Park Playhouse's summer season doesn't start for a few months, but Park Playhouse II is set to open its latest show. Student actors between the ages of 8 and 18 will perform in Stephen Sondheim's "Into The Woods," which opens this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC