Gloversville accepts Temple Street property

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Common Council has approved a resolution to accept the donation of a house that was damaged by fire more than two years ago. During Tuesday's meeting, the council approved a local law which would accept the donation of 14 Temple St., with all seven councilmembers voting in favor of the resolution.

