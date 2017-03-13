Forno reopens after major makeover

Forno reopens after major makeover

Forno Bistro in Saratoga Springs reopened Friday following a 17-day renovation that was still being completed minutes before the first customers arrived. Owner David Zecchini tells me this week's snowstorm put a project that had been ahead of schedule by several days at least a day behind; some equipment was still being delivered overnight Thursday into Friday.

