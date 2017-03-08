Crash into tree sends 3 to hospital
Three young people were occupants of a speeding car that crashed into a tree Friday afternoon in Queensbury, Warren County deputies said. Hope E Abrams, 18, from Glens Falls was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima with passengers Alyssa L. Parella, 19, of Saratoga Springs and Patrick T. Combs, 18, of Queensbury, Warren County deputies said.
