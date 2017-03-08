Crash into tree sends 3 to hospital

Three young people were occupants of a speeding car that crashed into a tree Friday afternoon in Queensbury, Warren County deputies said. Hope E Abrams, 18, from Glens Falls was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima with passengers Alyssa L. Parella, 19, of Saratoga Springs and Patrick T. Combs, 18, of Queensbury, Warren County deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.