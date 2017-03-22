Castle Connolly Medical Names Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon "Top Doctor" in NY Metro Area

Dr. Steven Yarinsky is recognized as a "Top Doctor" in the Albany, Capital District, and New York metropolitan area by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. for the fourth consecutive year / EINPresswire.com / -- SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY-- - Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. named Dr. Steven Yarinsky as a 2017 "Top Doctor," marking the Saratoga Springs plastic surgeon 's fourth consecutive year earning the title for the Albany, Capital District and New York Metro Areas. In response to the news, Dr. Yarinsky says he is, "very appreciative to be honored among the best doctors in the country."

