"Bollinger-art," Matt Bollinger, Independence, graphite and charcoal on paper

The resident theater company of Saratoga Springs will host its annual spring benefit at 7 p.m. April 1, at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Spa State Park. Home Made Theater is promising a night of food and entertainment, which will include hors d'oeuvres and cocktails by Longfellows, a scavenger hunt with the Skidmore Circus Club, as well as silent and live auctions with the evening's master of ceremonies and auctioneer, Jonathan Hefter.

