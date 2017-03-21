Author Robin Antalek to read at SUNY Adirondack
Author Robin Antalek will read at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the Visual Arts Gallery in Dearlove Hall on the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus as part of the Spring 2017 Writers Project series. Antalek, who lives in Saratoga Springs, is author of the novels "The Grown Ups" and "The Summer We Fell Apart," which was chosen as a Target Breakout Book.
