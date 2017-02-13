Upstate Collage Night is postponed to Thursday, Feb. 23
Upstate Collage Night has been rescheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College, 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Upstate Collage Night is hosted by Capital Region artists Ira Marcks and Caroline Corrigan.
