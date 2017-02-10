Stewart's Shops Cleans Up

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. Last week, representatives from the Village of Dolgeville, N.Y., the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Stewart's Shops gathered to recognize the awarding of a certificate of completion for the Environmental Restoration Program cleanup of a property in Dolgeville. Judy Drabicki, NYSDEC Region 6 Director, said, "It is gratifying when our agency can partner with the Village of Dolgeville and Stewart's to complete cleaning up a site like this and put it back to a productive use with no further monitoring necessary and no restrictions [image-nocss] on its use."

