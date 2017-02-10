Stewart's Shops Cleans Up

Stewart's Shops Cleans Up

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CSP

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. Last week, representatives from the Village of Dolgeville, N.Y., the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Stewart's Shops gathered to recognize the awarding of a certificate of completion for the Environmental Restoration Program cleanup of a property in Dolgeville. Judy Drabicki, NYSDEC Region 6 Director, said, "It is gratifying when our agency can partner with the Village of Dolgeville and Stewart's to complete cleaning up a site like this and put it back to a productive use with no further monitoring necessary and no restrictions [image-nocss] on its use."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Jan '17 subBill 7
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
News In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'... Dec '16 Teenaged leukemia... 1
Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11) Dec '16 kimmy 22
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Dec '16 Matt Morrison 14
News New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13) Nov '16 TRUTH 3
Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13) Nov '16 Missy 17
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Saratoga County was issued at February 11 at 2:57PM EST

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC