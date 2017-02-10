Saratoga Springs Police Make Early Morning Drug Raid
The sun had yet to rise when Saratoga Springs Police arrived at 16 Cherry Street with a search warrant Friday morning. "During the course of the search, there was an unknown white substance, powders, that were on the two different floors of the house," said Lieutenant Bob Jillson, a spokesman for the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
