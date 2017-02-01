Saratoga Springs man hit by pickup truck mirror survives
A state Department of Public Services employee was working on the shoulder of Route 196 Thursday afternoon when he was hit in the head by a passing truck's mirror and injured, State Police said. Jonathan Roe, 49, was walking along the highway's north shoulder, just east of the intersection with State Route 32, at 1 p.m. when he was hit, troopers said.
