Saratoga Springs council balks at funding charter vote in May

After weeks of debate, the City Council on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to fund the charter commission's administrative costs of $46,000 but turned down by a 3-2 vote spending $37,000 that is needed to hold a May 30 referendum on a new charter. Commissioners John Franck, Michele Madigan and Skip Scirocco voted against funding the vote while Mayor Joanne Yepsen and Commissioner of Public Safety Chris Mathiesen voted for it.

