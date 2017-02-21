Saratoga Springs council balks at funding charter vote in May
After weeks of debate, the City Council on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to fund the charter commission's administrative costs of $46,000 but turned down by a 3-2 vote spending $37,000 that is needed to hold a May 30 referendum on a new charter. Commissioners John Franck, Michele Madigan and Skip Scirocco voted against funding the vote while Mayor Joanne Yepsen and Commissioner of Public Safety Chris Mathiesen voted for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb 12
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC