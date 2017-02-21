Saratoga Springs council balks at fun...

Saratoga Springs council balks at funding charter vote in May

After weeks of debate, the City Council on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to fund the charter commission's administrative costs of $46,000 but turned down by a 3-2 vote spending $37,000 that is needed to hold a May 30 referendum on a new charter. Commissioners John Franck, Michele Madigan and Skip Scirocco voted against funding the vote while Mayor Joanne Yepsen and Commissioner of Public Safety Chris Mathiesen voted for it.

