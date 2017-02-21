Saratoga restaurant returns with new name, look

The four-year-old Saratoga Springs restaurant 62 Beekman, which closed in December for renovations, reopened about a month ago with a new look, new menu and new name, Beekman Bar & Eatery. The expanded menu , which the restaurant's website says is inspired by "the gastropubs of NYC," shows Italian and regional American influences, including what appears to be salmon Parmesan: The owners are the same: Darren DeVietro, who operates the business with his father, Dominick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.