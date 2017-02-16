Safety of Geyser trail worries resident

Jack Pompay talks about his opposition to a biking, hiking trail that the city plans to build on his property at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Jack Pompay talks about his opposition to a biking, hiking trail that the city plans to build on his property at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Jack Pompay,who is opposed to a biking, hiking trail that the city plans to build on his property, stands in front of his house near the road on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He fears his scrubs will be taken out for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.