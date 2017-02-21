Ronald K. Brown/Evidence gives lecture-demonstration at Dance
Ronald K. Brown/Evidence - A Dance Company will appear at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the National Museum of Dance, for a lecture-demonstration. At the event, Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown and members of his company Evidence will discuss and demonstrate how music and spoken word is chosen to create their works.
