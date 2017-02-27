Proctors to screen a 1984a as nationw...

Proctors to screen a 1984a as nationwide anti-Trump

The GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady and the Tang Museum in Saratoga Springs will two of almost 90 independent theaters and other venues across the country and Canada that on April 4 will be showing the 1984 movie version of George Orwell's novel " 1984 ." The screening of the film, about resistance to an oppressive government, is intended as a national protest about the Trump administration, including its threatened abolishment of the National Endowment of the Arts.

