Pink Talking Fish Announces Spring Tour 2017

Pink Floyd/Phish/Talking Heads tribute act Pink Talking Fish has announced an upcoming Spring Tour. The band will mix headlining shows, festival appearances and after parties in April and May. PTF kicks off Spring Tour with an appearance at Rock N Roll Resort in Kerhonkson, New York on April 1. Up next is a stop at The Westcott in Syracuse on April 6 followed by two nights at Ardmore Music Hall near Philadelphia on April 7 and 8. The show on the 7th will have the concept "PTF In The Mirror" as the band adds Michael Jackson covers to the usual mix featuring Elise Testone & The Bad Horns .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.