Photos: Opera Saratoga embraces winter landscape
In partnership with Saratoga Spa State Park and Opera Saratoga, NYC baritone Christopher Dylan Herbert, right, performs Winterize, an outdoor adaptation of Franz Schubert's Winterreise, reimagined for baritone and transistor radios in Saratoga Spa State Park Saturday Feb.11, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Sun
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC