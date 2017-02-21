Oprah to speak at Smith and Skidmore commencements
Smith College in Northampton, Mass., and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., both say Winfrey will address students at their spring graduation ceremonies. One of Smith's graduating students and another from Skidmore previously attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, a boarding school that the media mogul opened in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.
