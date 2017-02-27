New hotels and inns going up to accommodate visitors to area
The Homewood Suites at Water's Edge are under construction Thursday Feb. 23, 2017 in Glenville, N.Y. The Homewood Suites at Water's Edge are under construction Thursday Feb. 23, 2017 in Glenville, N.Y. The surge in Capital Region hotel construction doesn't show signs of slowing. More than 1,000 new rooms are being built, with several properties set to open by summer.
