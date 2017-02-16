Lighthall to be crowned: Appointed Miss Montgomery County's Outstanding Teen
The Leader-Herald/Bill Trojan Lillian Lighthall at the Miss Fulton County Oustanding Teen competition in Canajoharie on 1/28. The Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program announced Monday it has added another title, appointing Lillian Lighthall of Fort Plain, as Miss Montgomery County's Outstanding Teen 2017.
