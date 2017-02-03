Kung Fu To Play A Set Of Steely Dan Covers During 'The Fez Tour'
Funk-fusion act Kung Fu will soon hit the road for "The Fez Tour" in which the band will play one set of original music and one set of material from Steely Dan. The Fez Tour will run across 20 states spanning through the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Colorado.
