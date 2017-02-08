Group to oppose referendum to change Saratoga Springsa ...
A non-partisan group has formed to oppose the May 30 special vote to change Saratoga Springs' 100-year-old form of government. Known as SUCCESS, it's a group of citizen who want to preserve the current commission form of government.
