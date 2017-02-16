Galway High School selects principal

Michael Miller, a social studies teacher at Saratoga Springs High School, will be named the Galway Junior/Senior High School principal at the board of education's meeting on Thursday, according to a district news release. "We are pleased to announce that after a rigorous and highly collaborative hiring process, Mr. Michael Miller has officially accepted the position as our new junior-senior high school principal," "We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the hiring process, and especially Mrs. Brita Donovan for serving as interim principal and ensuring a smooth transition for students and parents."

