Galway High School selects principal
Michael Miller, a social studies teacher at Saratoga Springs High School, will be named the Galway Junior/Senior High School principal at the board of education's meeting on Thursday, according to a district news release. "We are pleased to announce that after a rigorous and highly collaborative hiring process, Mr. Michael Miller has officially accepted the position as our new junior-senior high school principal," "We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the hiring process, and especially Mrs. Brita Donovan for serving as interim principal and ensuring a smooth transition for students and parents."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb 12
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC