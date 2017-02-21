Editorial: Don't rush Spa City vote

Editorial: Don't rush Spa City vote

For the third time since the turn of the century, Saratoga Springs voters will be asked to consider whether they want to change their unusual form of government. Before they even decide that issue, though, the matter has become mired in bickering over when to hold the vote.

