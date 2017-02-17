Colonie agrees to joint board to oversee 1st Prize development

Former Tobin First Prize plant on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, on Exchange in Albany, N.Y. Former Tobin First Prize plant on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, on Exchange in Albany, N.Y. Former Tobin First Prize plant on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, on Exchange in Albany, N.Y. Former Tobin First Prize plant on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, on Exchange in Albany, N.Y. The Colonie Town Board took the first step Thursday toward creating a joint board with the city of Albany to oversee a proposal to tear down the First Prize Center and create a mix of residential, retail and office developments.

