City has new acting deputy commissioner of finance and deputy...
Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance Michele Madigan on Monday has appointed Susan Dugan-Armstrong as the acting deputy commissioner of finance. Dugan-Armstrong, who served as the city's website content coordinator, will replace Lynn Bachner while she is on leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan 7
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC