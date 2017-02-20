Beef cobbler
Each month, Dish & Drink spotlights an individual restaurant item - starter, main course, dessert or cocktail - and we include a recipe so you can make it at home. BACKGROUND: Sean Comiskey, who was the founding chef at Druthers brew pub in Saratoga Springs for four years, took over the kitchen at The Olde English in September and quickly added distinctive dishes that stayed true to the pub's roots while appealing to contemporary audiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC