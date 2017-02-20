Beef cobbler

Beef cobbler

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Albany Times Union

Each month, Dish & Drink spotlights an individual restaurant item - starter, main course, dessert or cocktail - and we include a recipe so you can make it at home. BACKGROUND: Sean Comiskey, who was the founding chef at Druthers brew pub in Saratoga Springs for four years, took over the kitchen at The Olde English in September and quickly added distinctive dishes that stayed true to the pub's roots while appealing to contemporary audiences.

