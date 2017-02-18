18-month-old child seriously hurt in Hadley crash
An 18-month-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were critically injured in a two-car, head-on collision Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. At 10:22 a.m., a 2003 Mitshubishi Galant driven by Alison J. Pecor, 20, was heading north on Route 9N when she allegedly crossed into the southbound lane, deputies said.
