18-month-old child seriously hurt in Hadley crash

An 18-month-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were critically injured in a two-car, head-on collision Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. At 10:22 a.m., a 2003 Mitshubishi Galant driven by Alison J. Pecor, 20, was heading north on Route 9N when she allegedly crossed into the southbound lane, deputies said.

