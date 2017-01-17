U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko contributes to the "Dear America," project on...
U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko contributes to the "Dear America," project on July 9, 2016, at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College. The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will invited visitors to to write their thoughts on politics, democracy and citizenship in a letter to America on Inauguration Day, Friday, Jan. 20. Five picnic tables in the museum atrium are painted red, white and blue.
