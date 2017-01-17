Trump's Army Secretary Nominee Allegedly Punched Out a...

President-elect Donald Trump 's nominee for Secretary of the Army is alleged to have engaged in some hand-to-hand combat at a horse auction last year. The New York Times reports that Vincent Viola - the owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers and Trump's pick for Secretary of the Army - was alleged to have punched a concessions worker at a horse auction in Saratoga Springs, NY on Aug. 11 of last year.

