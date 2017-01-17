Trump's Army Secretary Nominee Allegedly Punched Out a...
President-elect Donald Trump 's nominee for Secretary of the Army is alleged to have engaged in some hand-to-hand combat at a horse auction last year. The New York Times reports that Vincent Viola - the owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers and Trump's pick for Secretary of the Army - was alleged to have punched a concessions worker at a horse auction in Saratoga Springs, NY on Aug. 11 of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan 7
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC