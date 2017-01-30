Troopers: Albany police detective 3 times legal limit
Eugene O'Hanlon arrested Saturday in Saratoga Springs on drunken driving charge that accused him of driving with a blool-alcohol content of .25 percent SARATOGA SPRINGS -- An Albany police detectives blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when he was charged with drunken driving on Saturday, State Police said Monday. State Police confirmed Eugene O'Hanlon's arrest on Sunday but at the time would few details about the arrest.
