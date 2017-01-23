Train station property may be spot called home
Top Capital of New York A four-structure complex: two 90-unit luxury senior apartments; a five-story, 120-room boutique hotel with a full spa and salon and a four-story and a 72-unit condo compound with retail on the first floor are proposed on 17 acres across from the Amtrak train station in Saratoga Springs. Known as Station Lane, it will fill up the last large developable parcel in the city.
