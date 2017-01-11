Ta-Da! The Grand Re-Opening of Caffe Lena
And so for more than six months, while 47 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs was undergoing much-needed renovations, Caffe Lena was essentially homeless, wandering from one generous Spa City venue to another to set up temporary, Caffe experiences. The doors to the new Caffe were opened and a sold-out crowd of fans old and new climbed up the new stairs and packed the expanded, improved second floor performance space for a sold-out show by the Suitcase Junket .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan 7
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC