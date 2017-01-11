Ta-Da! The Grand Re-Opening of Caffe Lena

And so for more than six months, while 47 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs was undergoing much-needed renovations, Caffe Lena was essentially homeless, wandering from one generous Spa City venue to another to set up temporary, Caffe experiences. The doors to the new Caffe were opened and a sold-out crowd of fans old and new climbed up the new stairs and packed the expanded, improved second floor performance space for a sold-out show by the Suitcase Junket .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.