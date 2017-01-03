State Plow Driver In 2 Crashes, Charged With DWI Last Month

Authorities say a New York state snowplow driver was involved in two work-related crashes, one of them fatal, and charged with drunk driving while off duty during a 17-day span last month. Fifty-six-year-old Mark Johnson of Moreau , a Department of Transportation plow truck driver, was involved in a fatal collision on Interstate 87, the Adirondack Northway, on Dec. 22 near Saratoga Springs and a non-fatal crash along the same stretch of highway eight days earlier.

