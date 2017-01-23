Sperrya s in Saratoga reopening Feb. 1

After a 10-week closure forced by a Thanksgiving Day fire in a nearby building, Sperry's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will reopen next Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to its website . The fire, which began in the restaurant Mio Posto at 68 Putnam St., around the corner from Sperry's, destroyed the Mio Posto building and also damaged Sperry's, the speakeasy Hamlet & Ghost and The Ice House sports bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.