Slippery conditions in Upstate NY after winter storm dropped ice, then snow

A tricky-to-forecast snowstorm ended bringing more freezing rain and less snow that expected to Upstate New York, and that means deceptively slippery conditions this morning. "You have a situation where you have a layer of ice and then snow on top of that, and that can be quite hazardous," said Mark Pellerito, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Binghamton.

