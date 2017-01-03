Saratoga's Mio Posto building to come...

Saratoga's Mio Posto building to come down

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A fire early Thanksgiving morning damaged at least four downtown buildings around Putnam and Caroline streets.The fire began about 2:30 a.m. at Mio Posto, 68 Putnam St., Saratoga Springs Assistant Fire Chief Peter Shaw said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan 1 Rick F 5
News In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'... Dec 18 Teenaged leukemia... 1
Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11) Dec 15 kimmy 22
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Dec 15 Matt Morrison 14
News New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13) Nov '16 TRUTH 3
Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13) Nov '16 Missy 17
News Snow, blustery conditions continue Monday in Al... Nov '16 HomeEvolution 1
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC