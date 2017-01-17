Saratoga Springs panel calls for coun...

Saratoga Springs panel calls for council-manager government

Read more: Albany Times Union

This week, a review committee voted 14-0 to offer voters a chance to replace the current system of five independent commissioners, each elected and responsible for specific aspects of city government, with a council-manager government featuring an elected city council that works with an appointed city manager who oversees all city departments. On 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, the Charter Review Commission will discuss the issue, including the role of a mayor under a council-manager government, as well as finance provisions, and the role of the city attorney and recreation commission.

Saratoga Springs, NY

