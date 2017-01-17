Saratoga Springs panel calls for council-manager government
This week, a review committee voted 14-0 to offer voters a chance to replace the current system of five independent commissioners, each elected and responsible for specific aspects of city government, with a council-manager government featuring an elected city council that works with an appointed city manager who oversees all city departments. On 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, the Charter Review Commission will discuss the issue, including the role of a mayor under a council-manager government, as well as finance provisions, and the role of the city attorney and recreation commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan 7
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC