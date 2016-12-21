Saratoga Springs man charged with predatory sexual assault of a

Michael A. Capone, 1, of Saratoga Springs is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse of a victim less than 11 years old and criminal sexual act with a victim less than 11 years old, all felonies. less Michael A. Capone, 1, of Saratoga Springs is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse of a victim less than 11 years old and criminal sexual act with a victim less than 11 years old, all ... more SARATOGA SPRINGS -- A 61-year-old Spa City man was arrested Thursday after an 8-year-old girl told police he sexually abused her inside her apartment, police said.

