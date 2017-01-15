Repaired and ready: Venue where a you...

Repaired and ready: Venue where a young Bob Dylan played reopens

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.: An upstate New York coffeehouse where Bob Dylan played some of his earliest shows is back in business after a $2 million renovation. Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs had to shut down for six months while work was done on the late 19th-century building.

