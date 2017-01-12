Reborn Caffe Lena unchanged in spirit

Entrance to Cafe Lena's and construction on The Spencer Condominiums, right, on Phila Street Thursday Jan. 12, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Entrance to Cafe Lena's and construction on The Spencer Condominiums, right, on Phila Street Thursday Jan. 12, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.