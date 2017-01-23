PSC's Zibelman, NY's top energy regulator, going to Australia

Audrey Zibelman, chair of the Public Service Commission, speaks during the Independent Power Producers of New York annual fall conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013, at Gideon Putnam Resort in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Audrey Zibelman, chair of the Public Service Commission, speaks during the Independent Power Producers of New York annual fall conference on Tuesday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.