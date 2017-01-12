Photos: Mio Posto building demolished in Saratoga Springs
The rear of the Mio Posto building on Putnam St. is demolished on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The building, and several adjacent structures were damaged in a Thanksgiving fire. A Thanksgiving Day fire started in the building and spread to nearby structures.
