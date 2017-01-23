Passenger in 9N crash seriously injured

A head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 9N sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, Saratoga County deputies said. At 1:11 p.m., Joseph J. Sesselman, 29, of Saratoga Springs was traveling north when he lost control of his car on slippery pavement and it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a pick-up truck driven by Jennifer J. Orologio, 37, of Corinth, deputies said.

