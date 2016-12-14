Outstanding Teen Pageant scheduled for Jan. 28
The board of directors of the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program is pleased to officially announce they will be holding an Outstanding Teen Pageant Jan. 28. The pageant is being sponsored by the MacKenzie and Talent Law Firm in Canajoharie. The pageant is open for young women ages 13-17 who live or attend school in Fulton or Montgomery counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
|Snow, blustery conditions continue Monday in Al...
|Nov '16
|HomeEvolution
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC