NY: CDTA Launches Smartcard Payment Program
Jan. 13--ALBANY -- The Capital District Transportation Authority unveiled a new smartcard program that enables customers to load cash onto their card and then tap it to pay their fare. "Our Navigator smartcard prepayment system is changing the way the Capital Region looks at transit," said David Stackrow, chairman of CDTA's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jan 7
|subBill
|7
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan 1
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec 18
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec 15
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec 15
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
|Aaron Burr Novel and movie in saratoga Springs... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC